Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.89.

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $47.82 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $45.46 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.74.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 115.32% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $1,531,646,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $1,184,238,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $889,125,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $468,997,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $382,655,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

