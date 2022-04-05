Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) PT Lowered to $53.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BBWI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bath & Body Works from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.72.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $47.82 on Friday. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $45.46 and a one year high of $82.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.56. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.74.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 115.32% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,531,646,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,184,238,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $889,125,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $468,997,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $382,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

