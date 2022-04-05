BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.60 Billion

Equities research analysts expect BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) to post sales of $4.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BCE’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.58 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.63 billion. BCE posted sales of $4.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BCE will report full-year sales of $19.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.85 billion to $19.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $19.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.10 billion to $19.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BCE.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. BCE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

Shares of NYSE BCE traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,597,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,023. BCE has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $57.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 120.08%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in BCE in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in BCE by 258.7% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in BCE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in BCE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

