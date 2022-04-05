BCE (NYSE:BCE) Sets New 1-Year High at $56.57

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.57 and last traded at $56.57, with a volume of 6268 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.11.

BCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

The firm has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. BCE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.08%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of BCE by 6.3% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in BCE by 1.2% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in BCE by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in BCE by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in BCE by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

