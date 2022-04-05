Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,994 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 2.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 116,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 4.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BZH stock opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.84. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $26.12. The company has a current ratio of 15.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $494.87 million, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.04.

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.51. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $454.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BZH. TheStreet downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beazer Homes USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

