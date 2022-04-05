Begbies Traynor Group plc (BEG) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 7th

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Begbies Traynor Group stock opened at GBX 114.86 ($1.51) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £176.14 million and a PE ratio of 1,156.08. Begbies Traynor Group has a 12 month low of GBX 97 ($1.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 150.34 ($1.97). The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 116.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 129.29.

Get Begbies Traynor Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 163 ($2.14) price objective on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 163 ($2.14) to GBX 138 ($1.81) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Begbies Traynor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Begbies Traynor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.