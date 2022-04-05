Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BNFT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Benefitfocus from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

BNFT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.42. 113,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,421. Benefitfocus has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $15.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.67.

Benefitfocus ( NASDAQ:BNFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $75.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Benefitfocus will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Benefitfocus news, major shareholder Indaba Capital Management, L.P bought 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.06 per share, with a total value of $271,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 393,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,637,313. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 20,107 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Benefitfocus by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Benefitfocus by 369.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares during the period. Siris Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,883,000. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP grew its stake in Benefitfocus by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,608,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,149,000 after acquiring an additional 765,545 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Benefitfocus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.