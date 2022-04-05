Berenberg Bank Cuts Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target to C$42.00

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$2,500.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Friday, March 25th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$45.50 to C$44.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James set a C$43.00 target price on Endeavour Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$2,060.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Endeavour Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$747.73.

Shares of TSE EDV opened at C$31.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.26. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$25.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.94. The company has a market cap of C$7.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16.

Endeavour Mining ( TSE:EDV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$878.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$899.35 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Endeavour Mining will post 1.2600001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Endeavour Mining news, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total value of C$769,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at C$2,117,951.73. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset sold 450,000 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.54, for a total value of C$13,743,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,548,900.70.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

