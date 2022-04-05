Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Genuit Group (LON:GEN)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Genuit Group (LON:GEN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 640 ($8.39) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Genuit Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Genuit Group in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of GEN stock opened at GBX 502 ($6.58) on Friday. Genuit Group has a 12 month low of GBX 440 ($5.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 806 ($10.57). The stock has a market cap of £1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 519.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 596.18.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a GBX 8.20 ($0.11) dividend. This is a positive change from Genuit Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Genuit Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.53%.

Genuit Group plc manufactures and sells piping systems, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.

