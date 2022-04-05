Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 2,992 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 138.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 20,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TAP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

TAP opened at $52.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $42.46 and a 1 year high of $61.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.09). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.83%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

