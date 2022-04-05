Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 978.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,887 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter worth $55,000. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 48.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 21.9% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

HWM opened at $35.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.71 and a beta of 1.65. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $37.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.48.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 13.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

