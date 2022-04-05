Bessemer Group Inc. Has $232,000 Stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 2,040.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 40.3% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $102.87 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $99.43 and a one year high of $110.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.14.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.