Bessemer Group Inc. Has $377,000 Stock Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 58.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 1,316.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 9.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LANC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC opened at $152.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.41. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52 week low of $145.79 and a 52 week high of $201.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $428.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Lancaster Colony’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

