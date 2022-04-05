Bessemer Group Inc. Invests $283,000 in PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of PowerSchool by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 247,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 87,070 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter worth approximately $580,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter worth approximately $3,372,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter worth approximately $3,727,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on PWSC shares. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.91.

Shares of PWSC stock opened at $17.24 on Tuesday. PowerSchool Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $36.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.82 million. Analysts predict that PowerSchool Holdings Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

PowerSchool Profile (Get Rating)

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.