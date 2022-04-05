Bessemer Group Inc. Invests $318,000 in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in S. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 272.9% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 243.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Nicholas Warner sold 24,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $1,203,140.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 643,866 shares of company stock valued at $25,368,882 over the last three months.

NYSE:S opened at $41.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.96. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.30 and a 1-year high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 25.56% and a negative net margin of 132.37%. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. Analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $82.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $78.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.13.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States. Its Singularity Platform delivers artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, and cloud workloads, enabling seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

