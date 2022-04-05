Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,313 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $5,986,100.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PBCT stock opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.99. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $15.18 and a one year high of $21.98.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.60 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.90%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PBCT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

