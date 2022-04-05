BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSE:BGSF opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $138.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.29. BGSF has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.64.

BGSF ( NYSE:BGSF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. BGSF had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 17.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BGSF will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in BGSF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in BGSF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BGSF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 166,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 49,275 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BGSF by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BGSF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. 43.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

