Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.27.

Shares of BCYC stock opened at $45.15 on Friday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $62.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.39 and its 200 day moving average is $50.32. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.78 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.65.

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 571.25% and a negative return on equity of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 424.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 54.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

