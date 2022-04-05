BIDR Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (BIDR)

BIDR (BIDR) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. BIDR has a market cap of $15.70 million and approximately $36.28 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BIDR has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One BIDR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BIDR

BIDR launched on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

