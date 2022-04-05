Bifrost (BFC) Price Reaches $0.0851 on Top Exchanges

Bifrost (BFC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 5th. Bifrost has a total market cap of $42.37 million and $2.03 million worth of Bifrost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bifrost coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0851 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bifrost has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003521 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00037276 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.01 or 0.00106693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Bifrost Profile

Bifrost (CRYPTO:BFC) is a coin. Bifrost’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 498,174,199 coins. The official message board for Bifrost is medium.com/bifrost/bfc-initial-uniswap-listing-8f38e1179b16 . Bifrost’s official website is thebifrost.io . Bifrost’s official Twitter account is @HxkWTHbBq640IAh and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bifrost is a multichain middleware platform that enables developers to use multiple blockchain protocols simultaneously and seamlessly. “

Bifrost Coin Trading

