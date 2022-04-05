BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) versus FlexiInternational Software (OTCMKTS:FLXI) Head-To-Head Analysis

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) and FlexiInternational Software (OTCMKTS:FLXI – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.3% of BigCommerce shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.7% of BigCommerce shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of FlexiInternational Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

BigCommerce has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FlexiInternational Software has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BigCommerce and FlexiInternational Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BigCommerce -34.88% -27.52% -12.10% FlexiInternational Software N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BigCommerce and FlexiInternational Software’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BigCommerce $219.85 million 7.87 -$76.68 million ($1.07) -22.31 FlexiInternational Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FlexiInternational Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BigCommerce.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BigCommerce and FlexiInternational Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BigCommerce 0 7 10 0 2.59 FlexiInternational Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

BigCommerce currently has a consensus price target of $35.87, suggesting a potential upside of 50.26%. Given BigCommerce’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BigCommerce is more favorable than FlexiInternational Software.

Summary

BigCommerce beats FlexiInternational Software on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BigCommerce (Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 60,000 online stores across industries. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About FlexiInternational Software (Get Rating)

FlexiInternational Software Inc. develops, markets, and supports back office accounting software solutions for companies in banking and credit union, insurance, financial services, and other service industries worldwide. The company offers offers FlexiFinancials suite that consists of FlexiLedger, a core repository of financial transactions; FlexiPayables, an accounts payable module; FlexiPurchasing to track and streamline the purchasing processes; FlexiAssets, a fixed assets module; FlexiProjects that manages, tracks, and analyzes project costs, budgets, encumbrances, and status; FlexiFDW, an event-driven data repository; and FlexiReceivables for companies to manage and track their receivables. It also provides FlexiTools applications to customize FlexiFinancials, such as FlexiDesigner to customize the FlexiFinancials Suite GUI using an interactive visual design editor; and FlexiDB that allows the customization of the Flexi database structures. In addition, the company offers FlexiInfo Suite that consist of FlexiWorkflow, an application that is integrated with various FlexiFinancial modules; FlexiImaging that provides integration with various third party imaging solutions, including Microsoft SharePoint; and RenovoFYI, a Web based financial report writer. Further, it provides FlexiIntegration suite that consists of FlexiAPIs that provide real-time, synchronous access to functional components within the FlexiFinancials Suite of applications; FlexiNetExchange to provide a seamless integration with Jack Henry's Silverlake core banking solution, Synergy Workflow, and Synergy Imaging; and FlexiImport/Export Wizard that allow users to import and export data. Furthermore, the company offers consulting, training and education, and support services. It has strategic partnerships with Acturis; and Jack Henry & Associates. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Shelton, Connecticut with additional locations in Naples, Florida; and Surrey, United Kingdom.

