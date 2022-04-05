BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Insider Helen M. Thackray Sells 7,600 Shares

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $123,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 2.33. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.69.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $47.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 million. Equities analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $48,000. 57.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on BCRX. Barclays upped their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.