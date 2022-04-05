Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIIB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Biogen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.63.

BIIB stock opened at $211.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.23. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.67 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

