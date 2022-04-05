Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) SVP Anthony D’adamio Sells 16,016 Shares

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 16,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $179,219.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Anthony D’adamio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Anthony D’adamio sold 1,294 shares of Bioventus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $15,515.06.

Shares of BVS traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.76. 181,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,537. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Bioventus Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $19.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.00 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.81.

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Bioventus had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bioventus from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bioventus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bioventus from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Bioventus in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Bioventus by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bioventus by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Bioventus by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 33,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Bioventus by 95.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bioventus in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 33.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

