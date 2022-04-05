BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Shares Gap Up to $20.49

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.49, but opened at $21.98. BioXcel Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.83, with a volume of 3,915 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.83.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.93. The company has a market cap of $582.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.06.

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.25. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 391.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 94,997 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

About BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

