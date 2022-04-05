Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Price Hits $0.0441 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 31.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $812,711.95 and approximately $36.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 64.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000018 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

