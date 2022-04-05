Bitcoin Gold Price Down 6.3% This Week (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $721.87 million and approximately $281.14 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $41.22 or 0.00090995 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.09 or 0.00368890 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00099859 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004979 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007190 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000464 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

