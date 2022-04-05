Blackbird (LON:BIRD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.38

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15.38 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.20), with a volume of 169909 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.21).

The stock has a market cap of £56.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 19.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 8.06.

Blackbird plc develops and operates a cloud-based video editing and publishing platform under the Blackbird name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's platform is used for video viewing, editing, and publishing. It serves news, sports, entertainment, and other sectors.

