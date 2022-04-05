Blackbird (LON:BIRD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.38

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15.38 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.20), with a volume of 169909 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.21).
The stock has a market cap of £56.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 19.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 8.06.
About Blackbird (LON:BIRD)
Featured Articles
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
- Three Stocks To Buy Before They Report Q1 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Blackbird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.