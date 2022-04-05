BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.40. The company had a trading volume of 241,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,279. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $12.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.62.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 169,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. 28.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.