Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:BIGZ)

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE:BIGZ traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.27. 1,096,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,629. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.20. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $23.05.

Get Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust alerts:

In other news, Portfolio Manager Misha Lozovik bought 7,500 shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $96,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky purchased 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 30,700 shares of company stock worth $390,632.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $591,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,559,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 255.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 431,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 310,337 shares during the last quarter.

About Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.