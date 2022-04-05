BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVTGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0585 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of MVT traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.62. The company had a trading volume of 104,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,758. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.56. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $17.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 37,364 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after buying an additional 43,664 shares during the period. 11.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

