BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

MYN traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.99. The company had a trading volume of 869 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,902. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $14.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.46.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MYN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after buying an additional 31,411 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

