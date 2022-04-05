Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $28.00.

BLND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lowered Blend Labs from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Blend Labs from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blend Labs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Blend Labs from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Blend Labs from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.89.

Shares of BLND opened at $4.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Blend Labs has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.84.

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $80.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.25 million. Blend Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 164.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Blend Labs will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blend Labs news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $34,917.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 10,134 shares of company stock worth $82,210 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Formation8 GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,652,000. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner IX Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $108,767,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,085,000. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth $154,130,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth $146,919,000. Institutional investors own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It serves banks, credit unions, fintechs, and non-bank mortgage lenders.

