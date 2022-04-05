Blonder Tongue Laboratories (BDR) & Its Competitors Financial Comparison

Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR – Get Rating) is one of 65 public companies in the “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Blonder Tongue Laboratories to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Blonder Tongue Laboratories alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Blonder Tongue Laboratories and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blonder Tongue Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A Blonder Tongue Laboratories Competitors 442 1990 2715 133 2.48

As a group, “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies have a potential upside of 26.08%. Given Blonder Tongue Laboratories’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Blonder Tongue Laboratories has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blonder Tongue Laboratories and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blonder Tongue Laboratories $15.75 million $80,000.00 -32.07 Blonder Tongue Laboratories Competitors $3.57 billion $444.52 million 24.21

Blonder Tongue Laboratories’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Blonder Tongue Laboratories. Blonder Tongue Laboratories is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.1% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 57.0% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Blonder Tongue Laboratories and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blonder Tongue Laboratories 0.53% 2.79% 0.71% Blonder Tongue Laboratories Competitors -169.50% -3,414.90% 0.44%

Volatility & Risk

Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blonder Tongue Laboratories’ competitors have a beta of 1.11, indicating that their average stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Blonder Tongue Laboratories competitors beat Blonder Tongue Laboratories on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Blonder Tongue Laboratories (Get Rating)

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. operates as a technology development and manufacturing company, which engages in delivering television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions for applications. It also offers system operators and integrators serving the cable, broadcast, satellite, institutional, and professional video markets with solutions for the provision of content contribution, distribution, and video delivery to homes and businesses. The company was founded by Ben H. Tongue and Isaac S. Blonder in 1950 and is headquartered in Old Bridge, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.