Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Sold by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter worth $15,255,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 82.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,301,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,526,000 after purchasing an additional 589,003 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,500,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,000,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,843,000.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $4,613,902.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.42.

Bloomin’ Brands stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.11. 35,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,466. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $32.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.91.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 177.48%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

