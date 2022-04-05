Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Holdings Decreased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $780,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 95,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 2.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 43,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $67.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.56. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52 week low of $53.26 and a 52 week high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($4.73). The company had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 31.04% and a negative net margin of 357.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.64.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 2,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $133,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Alan Goldberg purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.98 per share, with a total value of $299,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,575 shares of company stock valued at $327,064 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

