BMO Private Equity Trust (LON:BPET) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.65

BMO Private Equity Trust (LON:BPET – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.65 ($0.07) per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from BMO Private Equity Trust’s previous dividend of $5.27. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of BPET stock opened at GBX 468 ($6.14) on Tuesday. BMO Private Equity Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 369.30 ($4.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 520 ($6.82). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 470.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 472.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of £346.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55.

In other BMO Private Equity Trust news, insider Swantje Conrad sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 472 ($6.19), for a total transaction of £68,912 ($90,376.39).

BMO Private Equity Trust Plc specializes in secondary indirect, direct and investing in other funds. Within investing in other funds, the fund specializes in private equity funds, offshore funds, buy-out funds, venture funds, mezzanine funds, and investment trusts. Within the direct investment, it invests in mezzanine, early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature and buyout.

