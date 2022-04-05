BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (DCF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 7th

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

NYSE:DCF opened at $8.54 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

