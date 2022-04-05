Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.75% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company’s principal product includes BDC-1001. Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in Redwood city, California. “

Get Bolt Biotherapeutics alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BOLT. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.81.

Shares of BOLT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.50. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $29.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.87 and a current ratio of 8.87.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.08. Analysts expect that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOLT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 5,729.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 271,594 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after buying an additional 371,411 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,189,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 134,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immuno-oncology agents to target tumor cells for elimination by the immune system. The company is developing BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and BDC-3042, a Dectin-2 agonist antibody program developed to repolarize critical cells in the tumor microenvironment by targeting cell-surface receptors on macrophages.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bolt Biotherapeutics (BOLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.