BOMB Hits 24-Hour Volume of $288,152.00 (BOMB)

BOMB (BOMB) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. BOMB has a total market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $288,152.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar. One BOMB coin can now be bought for about $1.54 or 0.00003345 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,934.92 or 0.99821905 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00064803 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00028198 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002158 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 894,559 coins and its circulating supply is 893,771 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

