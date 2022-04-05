Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Receives $45.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Boralex from C$45.25 to C$42.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Boralex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Boralex alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRLXF traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.13. 846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.44. Boralex has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.