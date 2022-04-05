BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target Cut to $43.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BWA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.42.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

NYSE:BWA opened at $38.79 on Tuesday. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $55.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.74.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in BorgWarner by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,247,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $461,834,000 after acquiring an additional 369,492 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,734,215 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $438,721,000 after acquiring an additional 99,840 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,318,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $273,023,000 after buying an additional 22,749 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 7.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,696,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $246,133,000 after buying an additional 418,828 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,242,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $236,265,000 after buying an additional 186,383 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BorgWarner (Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.