Boson Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $85.09 Million (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Boson Protocol has a total market capitalization of $85.09 million and $3.34 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.11 or 0.00002471 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.67 or 0.00276786 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00013423 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005024 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000769 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00024796 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.35 or 0.00715678 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000057 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000113 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,444,992 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

