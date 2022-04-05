Boston Common Asset Management LLC Buys 329 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EW. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock opened at $120.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.15. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $83.80 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.78.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Kieran Gallahue sold 32,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $3,573,642.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $4,032,294.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,467 shares of company stock valued at $25,433,788 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

