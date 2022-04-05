Boston Common Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,929,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,713,997,000 after purchasing an additional 536,032 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,766 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,783,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,477,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,283 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,512,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,093,000 after purchasing an additional 793,619 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,118,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,768,000 after purchasing an additional 841,001 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,171,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,808,920. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $149.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.97.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.11.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

