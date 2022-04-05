BrandShield Systems’ (BRSD) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Shares of BRSD stock opened at GBX 10.08 ($0.13) on Friday. BrandShield Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 25 ($0.33). The firm has a market capitalization of £12.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 11.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 15.13.
About BrandShield Systems (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for BrandShield Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrandShield Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.