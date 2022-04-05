Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDNGet Rating) to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Brandywine Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $125.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.31 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

BDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDN. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 106,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 242,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $1,070,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 120,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 8.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 196,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 14,865 shares during the period.

NYSE BDN opened at $13.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 173.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.11. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 950.12%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.