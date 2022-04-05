Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Brandywine Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $125.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.31 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

BDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDN. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 106,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 242,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $1,070,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 120,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 8.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 196,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 14,865 shares during the period.

NYSE BDN opened at $13.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 173.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.11. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 950.12%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

