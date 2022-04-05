Brokerages Anticipate Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) to Post -$0.39 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Aclaris Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.57) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($1.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.34). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 1,343.96%. The company had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACRS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

NASDAQ:ACRS traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,114. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 0.47. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.66.

In other news, CEO Neal Walker sold 56,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $895,780.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 12,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $199,397.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,674 shares of company stock worth $1,526,797 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 98.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

