Brokerages Anticipate Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Will Post Earnings of -$1.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) to report ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.09). Apellis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($2.32) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($5.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.59) to ($4.23). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.71) to ($1.82). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APLS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.21. 1,406,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,846. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.55. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.25.

In other news, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 1,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $47,433.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $56,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,774 shares of company stock valued at $1,611,880. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,119,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,267,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,443,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,865,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,331,000 after acquiring an additional 399,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,701,000. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

