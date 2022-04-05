Brokerages Anticipate BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $63.77 Million

Equities analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) will post $63.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.79 million and the lowest is $63.00 million. BigCommerce reported sales of $46.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full-year sales of $278.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $274.25 million to $283.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $339.24 million, with estimates ranging from $330.50 million to $350.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.83 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 34.88% and a negative return on equity of 27.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

BIGC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $57.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $60.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other BigCommerce news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 28,240 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $537,972.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $76,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,149 shares of company stock worth $3,464,837. 31.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIGC. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the third quarter worth $113,940,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,226,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in BigCommerce by 18.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,555,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,713,000 after acquiring an additional 718,440 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 26.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,369,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,656,000 after acquiring an additional 711,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,003,000. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BIGC traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.33. 1,058,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average is $37.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 0.82. BigCommerce has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $72.20.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

